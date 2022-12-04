The holiday entertainments have started

For those who think the holiday season starts with street festivals - Happy Holidays.

The Victorian Stroll in downtown Troy takes place today until 5 p.m. It’s an immersive experience as you walk through a unique city and enjoy the architecture and the history. There is free entertainment for the taking, as well as many establishments offering food, drink and merchandise specials. On the street there are many buskers as well as people dressed in Victorian garb. Local restaurants, pubs shops and street vendors are available with many specials offered.

If you go you can also enjoy the Annual Greens Show at the Hart-Cluett Museum, at 57 2nd Street. This year it’s called “Troy Meets the Gilded Age,” named in homage to the HBO series which is partially filmed in Troy. There are 13 historical rooms decorated for the holidays. They also sell beautiful homemade wreaths.

There are other important traditions available. For instance, there is the Melodies of Christmas at Proctors in Schenectady, which is the father of all local Christmas extravaganzas. After a two-year interruption, the fundraiser for the Childhood Cancer & Blood Disorders at Albany Med, resumes December 15-18. Once again, the event features the Empire State Youth Symphony Orchestra, along with the Melodies Chorale, Grand Central Station and the Northeast Ballet.

Next weekend, on Saturday November 10, Albany Berkshire Ballet offers three productions of the Nutcracker. A week later, on the 17th the Egg hosts a two performance presentation of the ballet. It’s by Nacre Dance with support of Saratoga Ballet.

There are several other uplifting events to celebrate the season. The Annual holiday Mendelssohn Club event “Most Wonderful Time of the Year” will be held December 9 at the Egg. Performing with them will be the Sound System Chorus from Bethlehem High School.

On the 11th, Nacre Dance breaks from its “Nutcracker” mode to do two performances of the dance classic “Christmas Oratorio” at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs. Also at UPH is a performance of “It’s a Jazzy Christmas” on December 16. If you are closer to Schenectady the same program will be offered in the GE Theatre at Proctors the next day on December 17.

Making for a very filled week of holiday classics, on the 18th of December Albany Pro Musica offers its charming “The Many Moods of Christmas” at the Troy Savings Banks Music Hall.

There are also a number of pop concerts with a Christmas theme offered throughout the area. Tonight, at the Troy Music Hall, David Bromberg brings some bluegrass and Americana to the venerable Hall on Sunday. On Wednesday the Soweto Gospel Choir rocks the house with “Hope! It’s Been a Long Time Coming” this Wednesday, December 7.

At Proctors, The Gibson Brothers make their annual stop in Schenectady on December 16 with their North Country Christmas show and Kevin McCaffrey offers his comedy show on December 17.

The kids have their show too. “Baby Shark Live! The Christmas Show” is at the theater for a 6 p.m. performance on Tuesday December 20.

However, for grown-up, feel-good, neighborly fun, it’s hard to beat the 4 p.m. annual Holiday Folk Show at Caffe Lena in Saratoga. It’s the definition of a non-commercial holiday experience.

Though there is no direct holiday connection – except that it’s a favorite story at the holiday season - the musical “The Wizard of Oz” plays at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany through December 24.

There are also many community events going on everywhere. Tree lightings, church concerts and other family-type events are available in your own back yard.

Sadly, this year, one popular event will not be taking place in a physical form. Capital Holiday Lights which has been in Washington Park in Albany for 25 years will not be available by automobiles going through the lighted park. Washington Park is no longer available, and their new home at the Altamont Fairgrounds will not be ready until next year. The solution is to have the experience take place on zoom. Since all proceeds benefit the youth program Police Athletic League, go to their website for information.

One last word of sage advice: avoid the last minute rush - purchase tickets early.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.