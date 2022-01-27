“Come From Away” at Proctors takes the dreary out of winter

If you are looking for relief from the winter blues, I recommend getting to Proctors Theatre in Schenectady to the inspiring musical “Come From Away.” It’s not a matter whether you will like it or not. The only question is how much you will enjoy it.

“Come From Away” tells a feel-good story of how several thousand people were stranded in small Gander, Newfoundland after all air traffic was banned on 9/11.

Back in the day, the town was a major fueling stop-over for all airlines before jet aircraft made it obsolescent. However, the many huge airstrips made it a safe haven for people from all over the world to land and stay for a few days after the shock attack on the Twin Towers. In fact, in the days following 9/11 the town of 9,000 people hosted 7,000 strangers.

“Come From Away” is about the hospitality shown to so many strangers in a time fraught with confusion and potential danger. The material is about true experiences and based on oral histories.

It has to be true; if you made it up it would be unbelievable and potentially sentimental to a fault. Indeed, there are times a lump starts to form in your throat, but there are many more times warm laughter flows through your mask.

Clearly the creators selected an assortment of characters that would make the story as heartfelt as possible. There is even a middle-aged couple who meet, become friendly, stay in contact and eventually return to Gander together. We know this as the work offers a short summation at the end of the 90-minute play.

There is also a gay couple and an African-American man who are not used to being treated with such a lack of judgment and their reactions offer some amusing moments. Too, there is a Muslim passenger who doesn’t fare as well, as his treatment represents the fear most people had of all Middle-Easterners after the World Trade Center attack.

“Come From Away,” is a genuine ensemble work. A dozen actors play both a passenger and a townsperson, as well as a few minor characters along the way.

Everything seems so natural, in the theatrical sense of the word, there is no single performance you leave raving about. But you are impressed with each performance. Indeed, at Tuesday night’s opening there were two roles played by replacement actors. I defy anyone to identify them, the work is that seamless.

By the way, seamless doesn’t mean simple. The set is simply a series of chairs and tables that the performers move so unobtrusively you hardly realize an aircraft is suddenly a coffee shop that serves as the town hall.

The music is also perfect for the show. Keeping with the ensemble nature of the show there are very few solo numbers . The group numbers add energy and power to what is really a simple but meaningful theater experience. But the solos are beautiful and touching. There is also a show-stopping number about becoming a Newfoundler.

Additionally, credit must be given to the creators as they are not afraid to show that 9/11 was also a day of tragedy and loss. However, the attitude with which you leave the theater is an almost joyous sense of optimism about people who find comfort helping others.

“Come From Away” continues at Proctors in Schenectady through Sunday January 30. I know it’s a tough time to leave the comfort of home, but “Come From Away” is that rare theater experience that will enrich your life. For tickets and schedule information call 518-346-6204 or go to proctors.org. Proof of vaccination is needed for entry and masks must be worn inside the theater.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

