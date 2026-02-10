© 2026
Delgado ends bid for NY governor

WXXI News | By Samuel King
Published February 10, 2026 at 11:39 AM EST
Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado is suspending his campaign for governor.

He had been challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul for the Democratic nomination.

Delgado only received 15% of the vote at last week’s convention in Syracuse. He vowed to try to petition his way onto the June primary ballot.

But in a statement Tuesday morning, he said there is “no viable path forward.”

"And though my campaign has come to an end, I fully intend to do all I can in our effort to build a more humane, affordable and equitable state that serves all New Yorkers," Delgado said in the statement. I will also support Democrats in our effort to hold the line against Trump and take back our democracy."

Delgado thanked his supporters and his would-be running mate, former Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton.
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
