Delgado ends bid for NY governor
Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado is suspending his campaign for governor.
He had been challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul for the Democratic nomination.
Delgado only received 15% of the vote at last week’s convention in Syracuse. He vowed to try to petition his way onto the June primary ballot.
But in a statement Tuesday morning, he said there is “no viable path forward.”
"And though my campaign has come to an end, I fully intend to do all I can in our effort to build a more humane, affordable and equitable state that serves all New Yorkers," Delgado said in the statement. I will also support Democrats in our effort to hold the line against Trump and take back our democracy."
Delgado thanked his supporters and his would-be running mate, former Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton.