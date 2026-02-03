© 2026
Zellner declares victory over Gagliardo in State Senate 61st District special election

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Emyle Watkins,
Brian Chojnacki
Published February 3, 2026 at 10:21 PM EST
Jeremy Zellner speaks to press after declaring victory in the special election on February 3, 2026.
Brian Chojnacki
/
BTPM NPR
Jeremy Zellner speaks to press after declaring victory in the special election on February 3, 2026.

Jeremy Zellner declared victory Tuesday evening, February 3, in a special election for the vacant seat representing the New York State Senate's 61st District. Zellner made his announcement while unofficial vote results showed him leading by a 20-point margin over Republican Dan Gagliardo.

Zellner said, "We won, and we won big. With your help, we sent a message tonight that the Democratic party in Erie County is united."

As of 11:17 PM on Tuesday, Zellner had 59.52% of the vote, and Gagliardo had 39.96% of the vote.

Zellner added to his opening statement, "Make no mistake that this win shouts from the rooftops that Trump and his MAGA movement have no place here in Western New York."

Zellner and his supporters followed the results from the Eldredge Bicycle Club in the City of Tonawanda, while Gagliardo and his supporters watched the results come in at D'Avolio Kitchen in East Amherst, a business Gagliardo owns.

Tuesday night's race was to determine who would represent the 61st District for the remainder of the term originally earned by Sean Ryan, who was elected as Buffalo's mayor in November. He vacated his Senate seat before being sworn in as mayor on January 1.

A rematch is expected in November, when the seat goes up for a full two-year term. Jon Rivera is running against Zellner in a Democratic primary. Gagliardo said on Tuesday he is considering continuing his campaign and will make a decision soon.
Emyle Watkins
Emyle Watkins is an investigative journalist covering disability for BTPM.
Brian Chojnacki
Brian is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist who joined the BTPM NPR team in January 2026. He has more than a decade of experience in broadcast news, having served as a sports anchor and reporter at network TV affiliates in Kentucky, Georgia, Florida and Buffalo, New York.
