Hochul says she has a lieutenant governor candidate — but isn't ready to reveal who it is

New York Public News Network | By Samuel King
Published February 3, 2026 at 4:44 PM EST
Gov. Kathy Hochul takes questions from reporters Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at an event touting her car insurance affordability proposals at a body shop in Albany County.
Samuel King
/
New York Public News Network
Gov. Kathy Hochul takes questions from reporters Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at an event touting her car insurance affordability proposals at a body shop in Albany County.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said someone has accepted her offer to be her new running mate and a candidate for lieutenant governor — but she isn’t quite ready to say who it is just yet.

Hochul said that announcement will come before the end of the Democratic State Convention, which is Friday in Syracuse.

She said only one person was formally offered the role.

"We cast a wide net," she said, but ultimately, "the offer went to one person; that one person accepted.”

Current Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado is challenging Hochul for the Democratic nomination. The latest Siena poll shows him trailing Hochul by a large margin.
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
