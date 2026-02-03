Hochul says she has a lieutenant governor candidate — but isn't ready to reveal who it is

Gov. Kathy Hochul said someone has accepted her offer to be her new running mate and a candidate for lieutenant governor — but she isn’t quite ready to say who it is just yet.

Hochul said that announcement will come before the end of the Democratic State Convention, which is Friday in Syracuse.

She said only one person was formally offered the role.

"We cast a wide net," she said, but ultimately, "the offer went to one person; that one person accepted.”

Current Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado is challenging Hochul for the Democratic nomination. The latest Siena poll shows him trailing Hochul by a large margin.