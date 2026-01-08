Former Schenectady mayoral candidate named executive director of Schenectady County GOP

Matt Nelligan, a Republican who unsuccessfully ran for Schenectady mayor in 2023, has been named executive director of the Schenectady County GOP Committee. The move comes after the city’s GOP Committee was absorbed in November by the county committee under new Chairwoman Liz Joy. WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief Jesse Taylor spoke with Nelligan about his strategy to win elections and rebuild the GOP in a county where enrolled Democrats nearly double enrolled Republicans.