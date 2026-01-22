Most anticipated movies of 2026

2026 has the potential to be one of the biggest box office years ever. We could hit $9 billion domestically for the first time since 2019… as long as studios stick to their release dates. Here's a rundown of some of the most anticipated films of 2026:

In February, "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann presents the documentary "EPIC: Elvis Presley in Concert," which will be shown on both traditional formats and in IMAX. It features rarely seen footage of The King of Rock 'n Roll on stage and in his private life. Could be one of the top cinematic experiences of the year.

Ryan Gosling took us to the Moon as Neil Armstrong in the 2018 drama "First Man". Now he's on a mission to save Earth in "Project Hail Mary," an adaptation of the novel by "The Martian" author Andy Weir, and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller - the duo behind "The LEGO Movie" and "21 Jump Street". "Project Hail Mary" is set to launch in March.

For April, we've got the long-awaited Michael Jackson biopic "Michael," from "Training Day" director Antoine Fuqua and starring Jackson's real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as The King of Pop. And there’s a new Mario adventure with Universal and Illumination’s “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”.

May kicks-off with "The Devil Wears Prada 2," the sequel to the iconic 2006 fashion comedy. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are all back. The expectations are quite high. I hope it delivers. And Star Wars fans rejoice: “The Mandalorian & Grogu” opens Memorial Day weekend.

In June, Pixar presents "Toy Story 5." It's been 16 years since "Toy Story 3," and seven years since "Toy Story 4." We all thought both of those movies would conclude this beloved animated franchise. But never... say... never. It's the toys vs. a tablet named Lilypad in what's sure to be one of the highest grossing movies of 2026.

Three years after his Oscar-winning "Oppenheimer," Christopher Nolan brings us his take on Homer's "The Odyssey," with Matt Damon as Odysseus. Tickets to select opening weekend showings of this went on sale six months ago, so the anticipation for this July release around the world is massive.

After Warner Bros. shelved the live-action / animated "Looney Tunes" combo "Coyote vs. Acme," Ketchup Entertainment resurrected the film and will finally give it a theatrical debut in late August.

DreamWorks Animation's "Forgotten Island" has a September release, just like "The Wild Robot" in 2024, and that was a financial and awards success. There's also "Practical Magic 2" that month — the sequel to the 1998 dramedy, with the returns of Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman.

"Birdman" and "The Revenant" director Alejandro G. Inarritu teams-up with Tom Cruise for "Digger," a dark comedy opening in October. Cruise just received an honorary Oscar for his career achievements, but now he may be going for a competitive Academy Award this time next year.

I was a fan of the Oscar-winning "Godzilla Minus One," from 2023. Director Takashi Yamazaki returns for a new installment, "Godzilla Minus Zero," coming out in November. The month also includes "Jimmy," a biopic on cinema legend Jimmy Stewart, who's played by KJ Apa.

And for December... it's Marvel's "Avengers: Doomsday" and director Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Three". Both are currently set for December 18th, or, what stars Robert Downey Jr. and Timothee Chalamet recently coined: "Dunesday." It would be a blockbuster follow-up to "Barbenheimer" for movie theaters over the holiday season. We’ll see if Disney and Warner Bros. want to keep it that way.

