Toy expert says first-ever Barbie with autism spectrum disorder will create acceptance

When Jennifer McDonald saw a photo of Mattel’s first-ever autistic Barbie doll, she marveled at how relatable the representation was.

“It looked like an iPad of some sort that she was holding,” McDonald said. “Leilani does have an iPad, and she is constantly on her iPad.”

Leilani is McDonald’s 9-year-old daughter who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at a young age. McDonald said the timing of the launch is significant.

“I've noticed throughout the last two years how more common it has been with children being autistic,” McDonald said. “So, I think it is around the right time for this doll to come out.”

The American toy production company launched the Barbie this week in partnership with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network. The doll features pink noise-canceling headphones, a communication tablet, a fidget spinner, sensory-sensitive fashion, and other sensory-related capabilities.

The Global Head of Dolls at Mattel, Jamie Cygielman, said in a news release that the doll “helps to expand what inclusion looks like in the toy aisle and beyond because every child deserves to see themselves in Barbie.”

The Strong Museum of Play said they have already ordered the autistic Barbie to add to their vast collection of 18,000 dolls.

“If you’re a child with autism and you can play with a doll that's representative of you, that should help to build confidence in who you are and acceptance of yourself,” said Michelle Parnett-Dwyer, senior curator for the Museum of Play.

She said dolls have always been used “as a toy that can help kids develop empathy.” She said a Barbie with ASD is a way to educate children who may not understand the disorder.

“If children can have a better understanding of how people live, then it's helpful in developing those skills and how to navigate different relationships with all kinds of people,” Parnett-Dwyer said.

McDonald said Leilani more enjoys playing with stuffed animals, but the doll is something she would consider purchasing.

“Just to test it out,” McDonald said. “To see how she would like it, and to see if she would even engage with it.”