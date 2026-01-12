Clifton Park Supervisor Phil Barrett announces he won't run for office in 2026

Longtime Clifton Park Supervisor and Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chair Phil Barrett will not seek reelection this year after more than two decades in office.

The Republican, who was initially elected as Clifton Park’s supervisor in 2000, serving 14-consecutive terms, made the announcement in a blog post Monday/today. His current term, which he won in November, is shortened due to a change in New York law that moves most municipal elections to even years to align with state and federal elections.

Across the traditionally purple Saratoga County, Democrats had a strong showing in November. For the first time in more than 30 years, the Clifton Park Town Board now has a Democratic majority, while Democrats gained a number of seats on the County Board of Supervisors.

In his blog post, Barrett said Democratic gains aren’t behind his decision not to run.

Barrett wrote that he’s fortunate to have had the privilege to serve.

He did not indicate his plans beyond 2026 but noted he would “not be completely leaving the scene” or leaving the region.