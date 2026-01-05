Saratoga Springs city council to consider settlement of NYAG civil rights complaint

The city of Saratoga Springs is expected to sign an agreement with the state attorney general to resolve complaints city police had violated the rights of Black Lives Matter protestors.

In 2024, Attorney General Letitia James released a 28-page report that found former officials and city police had violated the First Amendment rights of protestors in 2020 and 2021.

The new agreement outlines a way forward, including a tiered protest response system and mandatory training of a “protest liaison.”

The document pledges city police and officials will not “engage, or attempt to engage, in conduct in violation of any applicable laws with respect to First Amendment protected activity.”

Public Safety Commissioner Tim Coll declined to comment Monday.

Saratoga BLM co-founder Lex Figuereo said he'd like to see more done to hold the city accountable.

"There should be clear response of what's going to happen to the police that violate these rights, what's going to happen to the officials who violate these rights?" said Figuereo.

The agreement is slated to be voted on by the city council during Tuesday’s meeting.