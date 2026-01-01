Sean Ryan officially becomes the new Mayor of Buffalo in New Year's Day ceremony

“This is a moment of choice for our city. We can accept the way things have been, or we can decide to do better. We can settle for a government that reacts, or we can build one that plans, delivers and earns trust. I'm choosing to build.”

Those were some of the words spoken by Buffalo’s new mayor Sean Ryan, moments after he took his oath of office January 1, 2026 in Kleinhans Music Hall.

“Our work will be guided by a few clear principles,” said Ryan in his first address as mayor. “First, a city government that works. One that’s responsive, one that delivers, one that is accountable to all the people that it serves. Second, neighborhoods matter. Every neighborhood in every part of the city of Buffalo. They aren't an afterthought, and they are a reason for everything we do. Third, our growth. Our success must be shared, because growing a city only succeeds when opportunity reaches everyone who calls it home. And finally, leadership must be rooted in integrity, transparency, honesty and respect for the people we have served.”

Prior to the nearly two-hour ceremony, Ryan was sworn into office in a legal ceremony held the auditorium. Then, he took his ceremonial oath before hundreds of guests. Administering the oath was the Honorable Anthony Brindisi, U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of New York. Before he began, Brindisi noted that he and Ryan began their public service careers together in the New York State Assembly, then suggested he knew this day would come.

“He may not remember this, but it was a few years back, while we were in service in the Assembly, we were sharing a beer together, probably one of those late budget nights,” he recalled. “We were talking about our future. And I asked Sean, what is your dream job? What job do you think you could do the most good in? And without skipping a beat, he said Mayor of Buffalo.”

Steve Cichon / BTPM NPR Sean Ryan delivers his inaugural address, moments after taking his oath of office as the new mayor of Buffalo, Friday, Jan. 1 in Kleinhans Music Hall

It was the first time in 20 years that Buffalo held an inauguration ceremony for a newly elected mayor. The time it happened was January 2006, when Byron Brown took office, succeeding two-term mayor Anthony Masiello. Brown went on to win re-election four times, then resigned midway through his fifth term, in October 2024, to accept the position of president and chief executive officer of Western Regional Off-Track Betting.

Succeeding Brown was Common Council President Christopher Scanlon, who by the City Charter was elevated to the role of acting mayor. He attempted to win election but was defeated in the 2025 Democratic Primary by Ryan, who later coasted to an overwhelming victory in November. Brown and Scanlon were among those in attendance. So too was Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, and State Senator April Baskin, who delivered remarks before Ryan returned to the stage for his address.

Baskin honored several successive former mayors, dating back to the late Jimmy Griffin, whom she recalled as a mayor of “grit.” When addressing what impact Ryan might have as mayor, Baskin noted his different approach to his administration, hiring four deputy mayors in a restructured model. She said she cannot predict the mayor Ryan will be, but she has many memories of the man now taking over in City Hall.

“I have lots and lots of memories of the mayor, Sean Ryan, representing his constituencies with integrity. But more so than that, I have memories of our new mayor, identifying opportunity, identifying patent, identifying potential, and turning it into greatness,” Baskin said.

The festivities began the night before, with a gala inside the Hotel Lafayette, a $150 per person black tie affair which welcomed in the new year. Following Ryan’s inauguration, there was a reception inside the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans. Then, he made the trip over to City Hall to enter his new second floor space.

Before that, Ryan closed out his remarks inside Kleinhans vowing his administration would be different than what citizens have seen.

“Today marks the day of a new chapter in Buffalo’s story,” he said. “The people of the city expect a government that listens, that delivers and treats every neighborhood with dignity and respect. That is the work ahead of us, not building a better Buffalo alone, but building a better Buffalo together. Thank you. Now let's get to work.”