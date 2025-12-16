Ontario leaders pledge 'Las Vegas of the north' strategy for Niagara Falls

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said — he has big plans for the Niagara Region. At the heart of the proposal? Making Niagara Falls, Ontario, into the "Las Vegas of the north," and more

It’s a multi billion dollar plan that would include more casinos, a new theme park, an observation wheel and more arts and culture, and transforming the former Toronto Power Generating Station that overlooks the falls into a boutique hotel.

Premier Doug Ford said the Destination Niagara Strategy has the potential to attract 25 million visitors a year to Niagara Falls, and that would add $3 billion to Ontario’s annual GDP.

"Niagara has the potential to be a true tourism powerhouse, a world class destination that drives Ontario’s economy and keep tens of thousands of Ontario workers on the job and we’re doing everything we can to unlock that potential," Ford said while in the city. "With tariffs and economic uncertainty taking direct aim at our economy targeting Ontario workers and businesses, it's more important than ever that we support new opportunities for workers and attract new jobs and investments."

Ford said the plan would also expand transportation options in and out of the region by expanding the Queen Elizabeth Way highway, increasing train service and upgrading the Niagara District Airport to accommodate wide bodied passenger jets from around the world.

Ford’s plan does not include the now shuttered Marineland.

But Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati, said the city has been in talks with Marineland to explore ways to bring back the sprawling site as a major tourist attraction.