'Wait Wait' for November 8, 2025: Live in Orange County with Roy Choi

This week's show was recorded in Orange County with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Roy Choi and panelists Karen Chee, Negin Farsad, and Tom Papa. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

New York's Feeling Blue; Junk Food Goes Posh; A Housekeeper with a Catch

Panel Questions

Guess The Louvre's Passworduess the Louvre's Password

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about jobs of the future, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Chef, author, and food truck revolutionary Roy Choi answers our questions about other types of trucks

Chef Roy Choi, famous for revolutionizing food trucks, plays our game called, "Food Trucks? Meet these new trucks!" Three questions about different kinds of trucks.

Panel Questions

The GOAT and The Pup; Sweet Pettiness Rewarded

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: An Extra Dill Sandwich; Cookies to Be Thankful For; Get Your Lids Straight!

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that they've started selling junk food, what will be the next big change at Whole Foods.



