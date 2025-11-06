© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Three vintage games make it in the National Toy Hall of Fame

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton
Published November 6, 2025 at 11:10 AM EST
The 2025 National Toy Hall of Fame inductees are Battleship, Slime and Trivial Pursuit.
Provided
/
National Toy Hall of Fame
The 2025 National Toy Hall of Fame inductees are Battleship, Slime and Trivial Pursuit.

The 2025 National Toy Hall of Fame inductees have been announced, and it’s a trio of vintage games, with the roots of one of them — Battleship — dating back to 1890 and the earliest manufactured war games.

Also joining the Hall are Slime, a neon green substance first introduced in 1976, and the board game Trivial Pursuit, with questions that have been racking players' brains for more than 40 years.

The three new entrants were chosen from a field that included cornhole, Furby, the scooter, Spirograph, the Star Wars lightsaber, and Tickle Me Elmo.

Each year, toys that have inspired creative play and have been popular for long periods of time are inducted into the hall of fame at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester.
Tags
NYSPRE
Alex Crichton
Alex Crichton is host of All Things Considered on WXXI-FM 105.9/AM 1370. Alex delivers local news, weather and traffic reports beginning at 4 p.m. each weekday.
See stories by Alex Crichton