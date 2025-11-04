Sean Ryan wins Buffalo mayoral election

Sean Ryan has won the race for Buffalo mayor, taking more than 71% of the total vote with 98% of votes counted according to the Erie County Board of Elections.

Ryan’s opponents, Republican James Gardner and Independent Michael Gainer took 22.82% and 4.65% of the vote respectively as reported by the Erie County Board of Elections.

The victory makes Ryan the city’s first newly elected mayor in 20 years after Byron Brown stepped down in October 2024 for a job at Western Regional Offtrack Betting.

Ryan spent the last 14 years in the State Legislature – first in State Assembly representing Buffalo’s west side and parts of the south towns from 2011, before being elected to State Senate to represent New York’s 61st District in 2021.

In June, he won the hotly contested Buffalo mayoral Democratic primary election against four other candidates including Buffalo Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon, beating him by approximately 3,000 votes.

Ryan’s campaign has focused on plans to improve the city’s fiscal stability, obliterate potholes and reform City Hall. He will take office on Jan. 1, 2026.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details arise.