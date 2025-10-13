WAMC and CFHV present HOUSING IN THE HUDSON VALLEY: a panel discussion

WAMC On The Road and The Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley collaborate to present an important and engaging panel discussion on the housing challenges facing the Hudson Valley in 2025.

WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief and 51% host, Jesse King, will moderate the discussion on topics ranging from public policy to development and conservation, recorded for a future airing on WAMC Northeast Public Radio media.

Panelists:

Steve Rosenberg – Hudson Valley Alliance for Housing & Conservation

Adam Bosch – Pattern for Progress’s research and policy design and what’s happening with municipalities, developers, the state, and other actors in the region.

Kevin O’Connor -RUPCO

About WAMC On The Road:

WAMC On the Road brings our microphones out of the soundproof booth and into the beating hearts of the communities we serve. This exciting endeavor meets listeners beyond the airwaves, capturing the energy and authenticity of live, on-location events throughout WAMC’s seven state listening region, from Plattsburgh to Pittsfield to Poughkeepsie. From libraries and colleges to theaters, town halls, festivals, and cultural landmarks, WAMC On the Road delivers in-depth interviews, panel discussions, live music, and entertainment programming — all recorded where the action happens. Information at Wamc.org/ontheroad

Jesse King is the host of WAMC’s national program on women’s issues, “51%” and the station’s bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast “A New York Minute In History.” A graduate of SUNY Oneonta, King first joined the WAMC newsroom as an intern in September 2018. She grew up an avid writer and radio-nerd in Apalachin, New York, and spent much of her college years managing WONY 90.9 FM, contributing to the student-run podcast, “Oneonta Voices,” and interning with Phoenix FM in Dublin, Ireland. She holds a B.A. in Music Industry and Mass Communications, and plays the fiddle in her free time.

Adam Bosch is the president and CEO of Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress. Founded in 1965, Pattern for Progress focuses its regional planning and research on topics that are important to the growth and vitality of the region, including housing, downtown revitalization, land-use, infrastructure, transportation, community planning and more. Bosch joined Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress in 2012 as vice president of research and external affairs. He has authored reports on the adaptive re-use of closed school buildings across the region, New York’s tax cap, and an investigation of Rockland County’s budget deficit. As director of public and intergovernmental affairs for the New York City water supply system, Bosch was responsible for community outreach, intergovernmental affairs, education programs and more. Bosch currently serves on the governor’s Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council and the Stewart Airport Commission. Bosch holds a bachelor’s degree from SUNY New Paltz, and a master’s degree from Columbia University in the City of New York.

Kevin O’Connor has served as RUPCO’s Chief Executive Officer since 2002. With over 30 years of experience in the housing sector, Mr. O’Connor has transformed communities in the Hudson Valley through the development of supportive and affordable housing that includes multigenerational, artist and homeless housing, homeownership, and commercial units. Mr. O’Connor serves on the board of directors of Pattern for Progress and the National NeighborWorks Association. Prior to joining RUPCO, Mr. O’Connor served as the Associate Executive Director at Hudson River Housing in Poughkeepsie, New York. Mr. O’Connor holds a B.A. in Communications from Marist College and is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Achieving Excellence in Community Development program.

Steve Rosenberg is co-convener of the Hudson Valley Alliance for Housing & Conservation, 16 land trusts and affordable housing organizations collaborating to conserve critical landscapes and respond to the region’s housing crisis. For many years Steve was Sr. VP of Scenic Hudson and Exec. Director of the Scenic Hudson Land Trust and also served for nine years on the board of the Land Trust Alliance. He’s led efforts bringing land, equity and conservation together at the regional scale, including authoring the NYC/Hudson Valley Foodshed Conservation Plan, launching Scenic Hudson’s River Cities program, and transforming multiple former industrial Hudson River waterfronts into ecologically-healthy, people-friendly public spaces.