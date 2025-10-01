With federal funding for SNAP-Ed gone, New York winds its programs down

When President Trump signed the “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act” in July, it wiped out funding for "SNAP-Ed," a federal grant program providing nutrition education to individuals eligible for food stamps under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. SNAP-Ed teaches people how to make the most of their benefits, how to shop for and cook healthy meals, and how to live a healthy, active lifestyle. But with the loss in funding, many SNAP-Ed programs are set to close starting September 30.

Shayna Russo and Bintou Hinds, with Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County, say New York's programs will wind down gradually over at least the next four months. WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King spoke with the pair to learn more.