© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lake George Association hosts 10th annual Adirondack Champlain Regional Salt Summit

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Published September 30, 2025 at 7:58 PM EDT
Manufacturers at the Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George for the 10th annual Adirondack Champlain Regional Salt Summit
Aaron Shellow-Lavine
/
WAMC
Manufacturers at the Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George for the 10th annual Adirondack Champlain Regional Salt Summit

The 10th annual Adirondack Champlain Regional Salt Summit is being held in Lake George today, bringing together scientists, business owners, and lawmakers to discuss best practices to protect local watersheds from sodium pollution that comes from using road salt.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine spoke with the Lake George Association’s Executive Director Brendan Wiltse, who entered the roll at the start of this year.
Tags
Lake George AssociationRandy Preston Road Salt Protection Act
Aaron Shellow-Lavine
See stories by Aaron Shellow-Lavine