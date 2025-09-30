Lake George Association hosts 10th annual Adirondack Champlain Regional Salt Summit

The 10th annual Adirondack Champlain Regional Salt Summit is being held in Lake George today, bringing together scientists, business owners, and lawmakers to discuss best practices to protect local watersheds from sodium pollution that comes from using road salt.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine spoke with the Lake George Association’s Executive Director Brendan Wiltse, who entered the roll at the start of this year.