How NY hired its 'chaotic' new phone ban mascot, Frankie Focus

When New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is trailed by the state’s new, neon-green, shaggy-haired phone ban mascot , the person inside the costume may be pocketing $300, minus agent fees.

Hochul unveiled the monstrous mascot similar to what you would find at a professional sporting event at a Brooklyn middle school last week. The character is part of the governor’s ongoing efforts to promote one of her signature achievements: the state’s new ban on smartphone use in public schools, which went into effect this month.

A casting call, posted last month to a handful of websites that actors prowl for their next gig, provides a window into what the state had in mind for Frankie.

Candidates had to be between 5’5” and 5’9”, with a shoe size of 9.5-10 for men, 11-12 for women. They needed high energy and physical stamina. Mime, improv and dance skills were considered “A HUGE PLUS,” since the casting call made clear they were auditioning for a “non-speaking role.”

And, of course, they had to be “comfortable performing in a full-body mascot costume.”

A talent agency, working on behalf of the state Office of General Services, crafted the casting call. It promised pay of $300 per event — minus the agency’s 10% cut — plus travel reimbursement to non-union performers aged 21-45 in the New York City, Buffalo and Rochester areas.

“Frankie Focus embodies the energy of a 14-16 year old boy,” the casting call reads. “He’s fun, silly, a little chaotic but his heart’s always in the right place. He hates seeing someone on their phone.”

Sam Spokony, a spokesperson for Hochul, said Frankie Focus will be played by volunteers — such as workers who agree to put on the costume — more often than by hired performers.

“Frankie is so full of energy that he actually doesn’t need too much hired talent — and that’s why he’s utilizing volunteers for most of his appearances and photo-ops,” Spokony said. “The bottom line is that our kids succeed when they’re learning and growing, not clicking and scrolling — and we’ll keep working to ensure distraction-free learning delivers the best results for New York schools.”

Hochul’s administration launched the character as part of a statewide public-service campaign called “Team Phone Free,” which features a handful of cartoon characters who appear on billboards and in online advertisements.

Frankie — who sometimes wears thick-rimmed glasses in an apparent show of his dedication to remaining focused — is the only one of those characters the state brought to life with a full-size mascot costume, with bulging, unblinking blue eyes and fleshy elf ears.

For the honor of donning the Frankie costume, the casting call asked actors to submit short videos — no more than a minute long — miming out a scene, sans words, where they spot their best friend across the street.

“They don’t see you because they are on their phone and about to cross the street,” the prompt reads. “Get their attention. Finally, they see you — just in time. You are both reunited and all is well.”

The casting call encouraged actors to “find the physical, comedic moments” in the scene, and also to “keep it simple, short and clear.”

So far, the Frankie Focus mascot popped up on the first day of school at M.S. 582 in East Williamsburg. He also has a nascent social-media presence, with his handlers posting a photo of the hair-covered mascot leaning against a tree on the massive marble Albany structure known as Empire State Plaza with the cheeky caption: “nature is lowkey gorgeous bro.”

But the casting call makes clear further events are in the mascot’s future. The candidates were told Frankie would be touring schools across New York state, with up to two events per day through late October.

“The mascot will follow a government official, shake hands and interact with a diverse audience,” the call reads.

It wasn’t clear how many applicants tried for the role of Frankie.

The talent agency that posted the casting call — T Creatives Casting — didn’t respond to a request for comment, while the state Office of General Services didn’t immediately provide a number.