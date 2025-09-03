Gillibrand seeks end to forced arbitration in workplace

Provided U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Wednesday that it’s time to put an end to forced arbitration, which requires employees to waive their right to sue their employers in court over age discrimination.

During a hearing in Washington on protecting seniors in the workforce, the New York Democrat said those who face age discrimination should be able to have their day in court.

“Victims of age discrimination often can't seek justice or accountability in court because of a forced arbitration clause that they signed when they were hired,” Gillibrand said. “It traps those who experience workplace discrimination in a system that advantages their employer, preventing them from seeking information that could prove their case.”

She said the Protecting Older Americans Act would allow those who have experienced age discrimination the option to file their case in court, even if they unknowingly signed such a clause.

Former television anchor Gretchen Carlson, who gained notoriety for filing a sexual harassment lawsuit against then-Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Aisles, also testified at the hearing.

She said more than 60 million Americans are subject to forced arbitration.

“Most have no idea that signing on the dotted line means they've accepted forced arbitration as their only remedy for justice,” Carlson said.

The legislation is co-sponsored by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Nearly two-thirds of older Americans have either seen or experienced age discrimination in the workplace, according to a survey from AARP.