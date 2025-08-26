Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud is stepping down next year. He made his announcement in a campus email writing that “Serving this University was the greatest privilege of my career.”

Board of Trustee President Jeff Scruggs praised Syverud’s leadership over the past 12 years pointing to faculty achievements, research and campus improvements. “Our support for veterans and military-connected students remains a national model,” said Scruggs. He also praised SU’s partnership with Micron. Scruggs said the Trustees will share information about the search for a replacement in the near future.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon also added that Syverud was a true partner with the county noting that the Syracuse University Center for Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing will play a vital role in developing a workforce for Micron and others. Syverud will wrap up his tenure as chancellor after the school year in June of 2026.