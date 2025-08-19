ICE arrests in New York surpass 2024 totals after recent surge

New York has seen a surge in ICE arrests during the past two months, with totals four times the number seen during the same June-July period last year.

Of those arrested, 70% had no criminal history, data show. That figure was slightly higher in Western New York.

The agency’s New York City- and Buffalo-based enforcement and removal operations have seen proportional increases, mirroring national trends. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is only one agency, though, and the federal government has drawn in a multitude of departments to fortify its immigration crackdown.

“Monthly immigration arrests have roughly tripled nationwide since the inauguration, and arrests of people never charged with or convicted of a crime have gone up by about ten times,” said David Hausman , faculty director for the Deportation Data Project.

The project is a collaboration of educators and lawyers who collect and post public datasets regarding U.S. immigration enforcement. It is based at UC Berkeley Law School , where Hausman is an assistant professor and studies immigration enforcement.

In New York, ICE’s monthly arrest numbers lagged last year’s during the early months of 2025, and stood roughly even at the end of May. The increase over the past two months was so dramatic, though, that in early July arrests surpassed numbers for all of last year, according to government data provided in response to open records requests by the Deportation Data Project and analyzed by WXXI News.

ICE spokespeople did not respond to messages seeking comment.

In counties like Monroe, Albany and Erie, arrests of those not already in jail or prison have ballooned. Monroe saw six ICE arrests last year, data show, but more than 160 so far this year.

“The scope and scale of it, it's hard to understand, and there's no real good data other than community stories,” said Miguel Meléndez, president of the City Council in Rochester, which has drawn federal attention for its sanctuary policy.

Men accounted for 69% of all ICE arrests last year across New York but that number rose to 89% this year, where gender is specified. Ecuador is, by far, the majority country of origin; double the number from Mexico and 25% of the total.

Those arrested are typically around the age of 32, which is slightly older than the average last year, records show.

“We have seen people targeted that are not with any serious or legal, any criminality at all,” Meléndez said.

He recounted the story of an immigrant arrested at a local Delta Sonic in June. He had come into the country “the right way,” Meléndez said, seeking asylum. The man was working, he said, and to his knowledge has no criminal history.

“And that's the kind of thing that's starting to happen more often,” Meléndez said, "is individuals with pending status of some kind, they're just being picked up. People are scared to go to their appointments, their regular check ins, because they feel like they go, they're going to get detained.”

In New York, though, ICE has routinely arrested immigrants with no criminal history. Data show such arrests were being made at an even higher rate at the start of last year, though in much smaller numbers, when 81% of those arrested had no conviction or criminal charges pending. It wasn’t until last December, and continuing through April, that those with a criminal history outnumbered those without.

“There just aren't many noncitizens with criminal records,” Hausman said, “so the promise of mass deportations of criminals is an impossible one to keep.”

NY Gov. Hochul urges return of family facing deportation, including 7-year-old girl The girl is the fourth known New York City public school student whom immigration authorities have detained so far this year, according to city and state officials and the families’ attorneys.

ICE has faced criticism for its methods , as agents have taken to wearing face coverings and non-descript clothing. On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul also took issue with the agency's tactics, after ICE agents allegedly detained and separated a mother and her 7-year-old daughter when the woman showed up for a routine immigration check-in in lower Manhattan.

“President Trump promised only to target the ‘worst of the worst,’ but ICE continues to target families, students and those contributing to society,” Hochul said in a statement.

Hochul has demanded their release.

The detention occurred at 26 Federal Plaza Way , which has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks. Data show the agency's officers averaged 24 arrests each weekday during June and July at that location. ICE also has been active at two other immigration courts in New York City, as well as in Buffalo and elsewhere.

“The vast majority of all courthouse arrests that have been happening ... in the country are happening in New York City,” said Murad Awawdeh, president of the New York Immigration Coalition, an advocacy group. “These are people who have filed relief applications. They are showing up as per the law, following each step to the letter of the law, and then being triggered and trapped in the courthouse and then detained — and disappeared immediately thereafter.”