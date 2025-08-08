Reports: Federal prosecutors subpoena NY AG Letitia James over Trump, NRA cases

Federal prosecutors have issued subpoenas to Attorney General Letitia James related to two of her most controversial cases, according to the New York Times and the Associated Press.

The Times first reported that the U.S. attorney in Albany is looking into James' civil cases against President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association. James sued Trump in 2022, alleging that he had committed fraud by inflating his net worth to get more favorable bank loans for his company. A New York judge ordered Trump and his associates to pay more than $450 million.

James also sued the NRA in 2020, accusing the gun rights group of spending millions of dollars on its executives’ personal expenses. During a 2024 civil trial, the attorney general’s office argued that the organization broke state laws and its own policies by spending recklessly on private jets, lavish meals and vacations to the Bahamas.

The nonprofit was ultimately ordered to update its policies to follow New York’s nonprofit laws.

The two cases have drawn the ire of Trump and his supporters. James and Trump have repeatedly butted heads, with the attorney general pursuing legal action and publicly vowing to hold Trump accountable for alleged wrongdoing, while Trump has labeled James a “crook” and called for her resignation.

James' office did not confirm the subpoenas but said in a statement that "any weaponization of the justice system should disturb every American."

“We stand strongly behind our successful litigation against the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association, and we will continue to stand up for New Yorkers’ rights,” a spokesperson for the office said.

A Department of Justice spokesperson declined to comment, and the U.S. attorney's office did not immediately respond to voicemail. James’ personal attorney, Abbe Lowell, also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

John A. Sarcone, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York who is reportedly investigating James, had never been a prosecutor before he was sworn in as an interim U.S. attorney in March.

Judges in the Northern District declined to appoint Sarcone as the U.S. attorney when his interim appointment expired in July. He is now serving as an acting U.S. attorney, pursuant to a special appointment by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Sarcone unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination to challenge James in the 2022 election. Speaking to reporters in May, he criticized James for saying in her 2018 campaign that she would go after Trump.

“ It's reckless and it's irresponsible in my opinion, and unethical,” he said at the time. “I don't have a problem saying that, 'cause that's what it is.”