New nuclear plant announced by governor for Upstate New York

A new nuclear power facility is being planned for Upstate New York. Governor Kathy Hochul made that announcement while at the Robert Moses Niagara Hydroelectric Power Plant north of Buffalo, today. This comes after she directed the New York Power Authority to explore options on how to power at least 1 million homes, while attracting companies in emerging technologies to the state.

“These companies will go elsewhere, and I don't want that to happen,” said Hochl. “I want to grow our tax base. I want to make New York more affordable. I want good paying jobs for New Yorkers. And we know this is the best technology to meet this growing demand. One gigawatt of nuclear, what does that do? It powers a million homes without adding any carbon to the atmosphere and without breaking the bank for consumers.”

It remains unclear on where exactly the new nuclear reactors would be built. Despite making the announcement in Lewiston, N.Y., Hochul did not say the facility would be in the Niagara County town. Instead, saying there are a number of options, but it would require community commitment and consultation.

“We're already identifying potential host communities across Upstate New York. Let me tell you, only receptive, welcoming communities will be considered, and there's a lot of them,” the governor said. “There's a lot of them, because the communities that already host them know these are good paying, long-term jobs, and the benefits of the community are also extraordinary."

New York only has four active nuclear power reactors. Three are in Oswego County and one is in Wayne County. Plants in Long Island and just north of New York City have been shuttered over environmental concerns. Across the United States, 41 reactors have been permanently shut down. The last two new reactors came online in Georgia in 2023 and 2024, which were expansions at an existing plant that saw years of delays.

Hochul said she is mindful of concerns relating to the environment, but said nuclear energy is needed for New York and the nation’s economic future.

“The new plan will be a model of 21st century nuclear design with safety at the forefront. Automatic safety systems enhance the containment and rigorous environmental standards will be met,” she said. “So in the end here, folks, I know it's a little hot, I'm the first Democratic governor in a generation to say to nuclear, ‘I'm embracing this.’”

The New York Power Authority will be taking lead on the project, but does say it will be looking for private sector partners to develop the new reactor. President and CEO of the Manufacturers Association of Central New York, Randy Wolken, backs the plan, saying it will lead to growth in the business sector.

“This growth will bring billions of dollars of investment and billions of dollars of new tax monies, which will allow us to solve these problems together,” said Wolken. “There's no better way to work yourself out of a challenge than growth.”

The exact timeline of adding nuclear reactors to New York’s energy infrastructure remains unclear. In May, President Donald Trump signed an executive order meant to fast-track approvals for new nuclear reactors from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The independent agency has been a target of the administration through staff and commissioner firings.