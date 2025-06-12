Gov. Kathy Hochul to testify before Congress about New York's immigration policies

Gov. Kathy Hochul will be in the hot seat Thursday when she joins other blue-state governors for a Capitol Hill hearing on immigration enforcement.

Republicans who control the U.S. House Oversight Committee called Hochul along with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz.

U.S. Rep. James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky who chairs the committee, said the governors’ policies protect undocumented immigrants who commit crimes. The committee previously invited several Democratic mayors, including Eric Adams , for a hearing.

“These policies only create sanctuary for criminals at the expense of the American people,” Comer said during a previous hearing clipped in a video montage released ahead of the hearing.

Hochul has re-upped an executive order, first enacted in 2017, which sets out rules for the State Police and other agencies in dealing with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The order generally prohibits most state employees from asking about a person’s immigration status unless it’s necessary to determine whether someone is eligible for a state program or benefit or if the state employee is legally required to ask.

“I want to make sure we get rid of people who are seriously committing crimes, but leave the rest alone,” Hochul said last month on MSNBC , referencing her upcoming testimony. “I'll be proud to stand up for what New York is all about. We have the Statue of Liberty in our harbor. And it'll always be a welcoming place for those who want to work and have a better life.”

As the federal government has stepped up deportation efforts in New York and around the country, Hochul has tried to walk a fine line. She said in January that the state would cooperate with the federal government when four broad categories are met.

The categories include when individuals are convicted of state crimes, when individuals are suspected of immigration crimes, when coordination with federal officials is relevant to investigating a crime committed in New York and “when an individual is suspected of a crime with potential multinational dimensions, such as participation in international drug cartels and gangs.”

There are no uniform rules in New York about how local police agencies interact with ICE and other federal agencies. New York City, Albany and Rochester have sanctuary policies that restrict cooperation, but other localities — including Nassau County on Long Island — work to support ICE.

Hochul hasn’t backed the New York For All Act, which would restrict local interactions with ICE. Top state lawmakers said this week there was little they could do to stymy federal immigration enforcement. They haven’t committed to bringing the bill up for a vote.

Republicans in the state are backing Laken’s Law, which is named for a Georgia student who was murdered by a man who entered the country illegally. That bill would require local police agencies to call ICE if they arrest undocumented immigrants.

GOP U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy, the only New Yorker on the oversight panel, on Tuesday introduced legislation that would block federal funding to sanctuary jurisdictions.

“We must stand with our heroic ICE officers, our men and women in blue, and with the American people who cry out for safety and common sense in their local governments,” he said in a statement.