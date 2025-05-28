New York international bridge crossings plunge compared to last year

Automobile crossings at seven of New York States’s international bridges saw declines compared to this time last year, many sharply.

That’s according to a data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer claims the falling percentages reflect Canadian disapproval on recent U.S. politics. Most notably, President Donald Trump’s comments on annexing Canada, and the ongoing tariff war between the two neighbors.

Senator Chuck Schumer / Customs & Border Protection Data from Customs & Border Protection shows that all seven U.S.-Canada bridges saw declines in traffic when comparing April 2024 to April 2025.

Of the seven bridges that connect the two nations, the Peace Bridge in Buffalo saw the largest drop with 56,842 less crossings in April 2025 than in 2024. The Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls saw the steepest percentage decrease, losing 31.6% of its total traffic from last April.

File Photo / BTPM NPR The Peace Bridge connects Buffalo, NY to Fort Erie, ON.

Outside of Western New York, the three other international bridges also saw declines in crossings, with the Ogdensburg-Prescott Bridge and Thousand Islands Bridge of the North Country both seeing a percentage decrease of more than 20%.

Curiously, the Seaway Bridge, which connects the Akwesasne Mohawk Territory to Cornwall, Ontario, saw only a 1.9% decrease, even though the bridge had the third most crossings in April 2024, behind the previously mentioned Peace Bridge and the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge in Lewiston, NY.

Schumer is using the report to call on New York House Republicans to pass a resolution recently passed in the Senate that would limit tariffs on Canada. The minority leader believes the legislation would protect New York hotels, small businesses, and the local tourism industry as a whole.

The Senate Minority Leader said in a statement the border crossing data, “should be a bright red alarm for New York House Republicans who have stayed silent as Trump’s reckless trade war has wreaked havoc in their districts.”