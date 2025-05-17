© 2025
'Wait Wait' for May 17, 2025: With Not My Job guests GWAR, Gretchen Whitmer, Josh Gad, and more!

Published May 17, 2025 at 12:18 PM EDT
Metal band GWAR performs live onstage for the Viva La Bam tour at Roseland Ballroom on November 2, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images)
Roger Kisby/Getty Images
This week, we celebrate the arrival of spring with special guests Josh Gad, Gretchen Whitmer, GWAR, Kara Jackson, and Amber Maykut!

