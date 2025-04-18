Saratoga County Department of Health transitions to full-service, local department

The Saratoga County Department of Health has transitioned into a full-service health department.

Saratoga County began to develop a full-service, local department of health in 2021 in collaboration with the New York State Department of Health and oversight from the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Public Health Advisory Task Force.

On Tuesday, County Board of Supervisors Chair Phil Barrett said after four years that transition is complete.

“When we began this process, and it all began because Saratoga County was approaching 250,000 residents in population, we began to work with the New York State Department of health on a time line and structure for Saratoga County to take over responsibilities that were formerly provided by New York State,” said Barrett.

Barrett says with 20 new professionals in the office, the county office has fully assumed the responsibility of all mandated environmental health programs from the state health department, including restaurant inspections.

“As you might imagine in Saratoga County we have a tremendous amount of great restaurants and food establishments abut the sheer size of that endeavor in and of itself would be a challenge and as we work through the building and the hiring of the staff we were able to accept that as one of the last responsibilities,” said Barrett.

Saratoga County Department of Health Commissioner Daniel Kuhles said its first time in three decades a local health department has fully taken over environmental health services from the state.

“What does this mean for residents and businesses in Saratoga County? I think you’ve heard these words that are so important to us and these are our goals for the department: excellent customer services, transparency in everything we do, and efficiency,” said Kuhles.

Kuhles says that the county has been able to implement an online permitting system for businesses.

“And this really can make a difference because when you use paper and things and you’re trying to open a new restaurant or business and those are very capital-, labor-intensive businesses, you send something in the mail it may take four or five days to get there and four or five days to get back. That’s a week-and-a-half where you’re not able to operate. And, so, by moving those processes online and online payment, we’re able to cut down on that timeline and get our businesses up and running,” said Kuhles.

Robert Swider, Associate Commissioner for the Capital District Regional office for state Department of Health, says the state will continue to offer support for services that transitioned from the DOH's Glens Falls district office. The office also services Warren and Washington Counties.

"The New York State Department of Health will be here to continue to provide support and training as needed for Saratoga County as they continue with building their environmental health team for the county,” said Swider.

According to County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a program from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Saratoga County ranks among the healthiest in nation with 10% of adults reporting they consider themselves in poor or fair health – 7% lower than the national rate.