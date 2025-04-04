AAA highlights risks of cannabis use before driving

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety is taking a look at the effects of cannabis, which is now the third most commonly used substance in the United States, after nicotine and alcohol.

A new study shows 44.1% of those surveyed said they consume cannabis multiple times per day, and 57.8% of respondents said they drive daily.

About 85% said they drive the same day they consume cannabis, with 53% saying they consumed cannabis an hour or less before driving.

Valerie Puma, a communications specialist with AAA Western and Central New York, said that can be a dangerous combination

"This form of impaired driving while under the influence of cannabis has become more common, and it's been leading to a heightened risk of crashes, injuries and fatalities," Puma said.

The study shows 46.9% of respondents believe they either drive the same, a little better (14.7%), or much better (19.4%) after consuming cannabis.

But Puma said cannabis can cause drivers to develop fatigue, brain fog, impaired body movement, or changes in perception.

"Unlike alcohol, unlike drunk driving, cannabis is affecting drivers in complex ways that are not easily quantified the way that drunk driving is," she said.

AAA also looked at which messages were the most effective in preventing driving while impaired by cannabis. It found people responded better to messages about personal responsibility and safety than messages about potential legal risks.

And AAA wants to remind everyone, if you have any doubts about your ability to drive, don’t take a risk. Just call a designated driver, taxi, or car service to pick you up.

“If you feel different, then you’re going to drive different,” said Puma. “It’s not just you and your car. You are also in charge of keeping your passengers safe, as well as everybody else on the road safe.”

