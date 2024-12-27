Fans get ready to cheer on the Orange in San Diego bowl game

The streets of San Diego are filled with orange, and it has nothing to do with citrus groves. It’s almost time for the Syracuse University football team to play in the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl.

On the night before the big game, the walls of the San Diego Marriott Marquis were lined with SU colors. Fans said they can’t wait for the Orange to take on the Washington State Cougars at Snapdragon Stadium.

Cooper Enright, 16, traveled from Syracuse for the big event, after the team made a strong showing in Coach Fran Brown’s first year.

"I think it's been awesome,” said Enright. “I love (Kyle) McCord, love the players. Fran Brown's a great coach."

Janet Shusta Recchia is an alumna and SU’s assistant director of admissions for southern California. She’s based in Los Angeles and said she was excited when the team was picked to head to the west coast for the bowl game.

"It's amazing how many Southern California alumni are here,” she said. “We have a huge alumni base, so having this game here for the Holiday Bowl is very special."

The Orange football team will take on Washington State Friday night at 8 p.m. EST. and can be seen on FOX Sports.

