How strong is the economy and how strong do Americans think it is?

The economy remains the top issue for voters. On the campaign trail, both candidates have highlighted their economic platforms and addressed voters’ concerns about inflation and jobs.

By many metrics, the economy is in good shape. Job figures released last month show employers added 250,000 jobs in September. And inflation is at the lowest it’s been since February of 2021.

But many people aren’tfeeling great about the state of our economy. And according to a May report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, debt balances are growing.

So, what accounts for the difference in where the economy is and how Americans feel about it?

