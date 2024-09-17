Tom Golisano gives $360 million to nonprofits across upstate NY
Nonprofits across upstate New York are celebrating after being surprised Tuesday with millions of dollars in unrestricted grants from billionaire philanthropist Tom Golisano.
The Paychex founder is personally giving away $360 million to 82 organizations — most of them in the Rochester area.
“I'm going to be candid with you,” he said, speaking with reporters after the announcement at the Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship in Brighton. “I had put most of these organizations in my will so that when I, uh, you know — they would benefit from it.
“But I decided ... why not give it to them now, so they can use it now?”
The awards nearly doubled his lifetime giving, raising the total to $775 million with more expected. He promised a similar announcement in Florida where he moved in 2009.
Golisano, 82, said he made the decision on the $360 million several weeks ago, and was personally involved in deciding the amounts.
He was emotional at times on Tuesday, joking afterward that it was not easy giving away so much money. He also spoke at some length about recent health challenges in his family — including his own. Last Thursday, Golisano was at the offices of his family foundation when he briefly lost consciousness, twice. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital and prescribed a pacemaker.
“So here it is, right here,” he said, reaching his hand up to tap his heart as the roomful of nonprofit leaders applauded.
He had invited them Tuesday without revealing the substance of the announcement. Some thought there was news about his foundation, and he did reveal that he would double his endowment.
After giving an overview of what he had come to say — the $360 million for 82 organizations — he started listing off the nonprofits and the amount of their awards.
“I was not understanding why we were all sitting next to each other until everybody started moving, and it was like, oh my goodness,” said Lorene Benson, founder and director of Cobblestone Arts Center in Farmington. “It's amazing. It's amazing, his giving.”
Cobblestone works with people with developmental disabilities in the arts. The group started in the 1980s with a wheelchair dance company and has grown to 120 students across six counties with programs in music, dance, theater and visual arts.
“It's a slice of heaven. A slice of heaven for all the people we serve,” Benson told Golisano when she reached him onstage. “Thank you.”
The money will allow the group to buy new buses, increase education and training for staff, and boost community involvement for the students, she said.
“Some of them were crying as they walked across,” Golisano said of the nonprofit leaders. “Some of them were just so happy. I mean, it was all so positive, and so nice.”
Rochester Regional Health received the largest award, totaling $20 million to be paid out over several years. Others receiving grants include Foodlink, Hillside Family of Agencies, Veterans Outreach Center, area schools and colleges, nonprofits working in areas of intellectual and development disabilities, and nearly two dozen animal welfare groups.
WXXI Public Media received $2 million.
"No single person has had such an impact on our organization or this community," said WXXI President and CEO Norm Silverstein. "Tom has always believed in the mission of public media and we are grateful for his support of our work."
The full list of recipients is at the end of this article.
“Honestly, I was as emotional as Mr. Golisano,” said Kim Condon, CEO of Daystar Kids, which received $5 million — effectively matching its current budget. “I haven't even opened the award letter yet. I'm still so excited.”
Daystar serves children with special needs and their families — be it nursing services, early childhood education, or early intervention-related therapies.
“We are the only program of our kind in the entire United States,” she said. “So for us, this gets us to that point of being more efficient, replicating this model — because it works. We know we’re preparing kids better for school, and kids are surviving life-threatening illnesses more than ever. So this is something that will set us on our path ... of replicating this service all across the country.”
And that is the goal.
"I want them to think entrepreneurially,” Golisano said. “And you can do it in nonprofits just like you can do it in corporations and businesses. Find better ways to do things. And if you need resources to help you, you’ve got it.”
A decline in giving nationwide has put a strain on nonprofits. That was evident recently in cuts to nonprofits announced by the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes.
“It's a real issue, because the ability to raise money for charitable organizations through major corporations is certainly diminished in this area,” Golisano said. “So we're trying to fill in the gap.”
Gifts by region
- Rochester: $201 million
- Buffalo: $66.5 million
- Syracuse: $40.5 million
Also, $52 million to the Golisano Foundation, which serves the Rochester, Buffalo, and Syracuse regions as well as Southwest Florida.
Community
- The Child Advocacy Center of Greater Rochester: $5 million
- Foodlink: $5 million
- Freedom Guide Dogs for the Blind: $2 million
- Hillside Family of Agencies: $5 million
- Lifespan: $2 million
- Medical Motor Service of Rochester & Monroe County: $2 million
- Veterans Outreach Center: $2 million
- WXXI Public Broadcasting: $2 million
Education
- Alfred State College: $5 million
- Allendale Columbia School: $5 million
- Aquinas Institute of Rochester $5 million
- Bishop Kearney High School: $5 million
- Canisius University: $5 million
- The Charles Finney School: $3 million
- Daemen University: $5 million
- The Harley School: $5 million
- Hope Hall School: $3 million
- McQuaid Jesuit High School: $5 million
- Nazareth University: $5 million
- Niagara University: $10 million
- Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women: $5 million
- Roberts Wesleyan University: $5 million
- Rochester Institute of Technology: $10 million
- St. John Fisher University: $5 million
Health
- American Cancer Society, Golisano Hope Lodge: $2 million
- American Red Cross: Greater Rochester Chapter: $5 million
- Daystar Kids: $5 million
- Mercy Flight Central: $5 million
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center: $10 million
- Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo: $10 million
- Rochester Regional Health: $20 million
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, NY: $2 million
- Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital: $10 million
Intellectual and developmental disabilities
- Ability Partners (CP Rochester, Rochester Rehab, Happiness House): $5 million
- Arc Allegany-Steuben: $5 million
- Arc Chemung-Schuyler: $5 million
- Arc Erie County New York: $5 million
- Arc GLOW (Genesee/Livingston/Orleans/Wyoming): $5 million
- Arc of Monroe County: $5 million
- Arc of Ontario County: $5 million
- Arc of Wayne County: $5 million
- AutismUp: $3 million
- Best Buddies, WNY: $1 million
- Catholic Charities Family and Community Services: $5 million
- CDS Life Transitions: $5 million
- Cobblestone Arts Center: $2 million
- Empowering People's Independence (EPI): $5 million
- EquiCenter: $2 million
- Golisano Autism Center: $3 million
- Heritage Christian Services: $5 million
- Holy Childhood: $5 million
- Lifetime Assistance: $5 million
- Mozaic (Arc of Seneca, Cayuga & Yates Counties): $5 million
- People, Inc.: $5 million
- Special Olympics New York: $1 million
- Springbrook: $5 million
- Starbridge Services: $2 million
- Summit Center: $5 million
Animal welfare
- Better Together Pet Rescue Center: $250,000
- Beverly Animal Shelter: $1 million
- Chautauqua County Humane Society: $1.5 million
- Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA: $1 million
- Finger Lakes SPCA: $1.5 million
- Headed for Furever: $250,000
- Hornell Area Humane Society: $1.5 million
- Humane Society of Schuyler County: $1.5 million
- Humane Society of Wayne County: $1.5 million
- Humane Society of Yates County: $1.5 million
- Joyful Rescue: $250,000
- Keller's Kats Rescue: $250,000
- Lollypop Farm, Humane Society of Greater Rochester: $2 million
- Mr. Grey's Strays: $250,000
- Operation Freedom Ride: $250,000
- Pet Adoption Network: $250,000
- Pet Pride of New York: $1.5 million
- Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services: $1.5 million
- Rochester HOPE for Pets: $250,000
- SPCA in Cattaraugus County: $1.5 million
- SPCA Serving Allegany County: $1.5 million
- SPCA Serving Erie County: $1.5 million
- Wyoming County SPCA: $1.5 million