Byron Brown is likely to leave City Hall. What happens next?

After more than 18 years in city government’s highest post, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is a few bargaining sessions away from leaving City Hall after being selected as the next president of Western Regional Off-Track Betting (WROTB).

Brown wasn’t present at the WROTB board’s announcement that they offered him the top job – but he said in a statement late Thursday that he’ll need to negotiate the terms of his contract before accepting the position. He would also need to obtain a license from the State Gaming Commission before he can take over as president.

Those logistical hurdles make it difficult to say when Brown would leave City Hall for Batavia Downs, according to WROTB Board Member Elliott Winter.

“If he does accept the terms, we would like to bring him in as soon as possible,” Winter said. “He would still have to get his gaming license, and Henry could keep them up to speed on what's going on.”

Brown says he intends to continue serving as mayor in the meantime – but his imminent departure has set off a cascade of political dominoes that could change the face of politics inside and outside of City Hall.

Chris Scanlon becomes acting mayor

If and when Brown steps down, Buffalo Common Council President and South District Councilmember Chris Scanlon would become acting mayor. And because the State Board of Elections’ Aug. 5 deadline to put any newly vacant seats on November’s ballot has passed, Scanlon would serve for the remainder of Brown’s term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2025.

“As Buffalo Common Council President, I am fully aware that the City Charter mandates that I assume all of the responsibilities and the role of acting mayor should a vacancy occur in the office due to the mayor’s ‘resignation, removal, death or permanent inability to discharge the powers and duties of the office,’” Scanlon said in a statement Friday afternoon. “I have spoken with Mayor Brown, who has informed me that he will consider the offer he received to be the next President of Western Region Off Track Betting. If he chooses to accept, I am prepared to lead and serve the residents of the City of Buffalo as their mayor.”

Scanlon, who became president of the Common Council in January after 12 years as a councilmember, has often voted in favor of proposals backed by Brown, and he’s shown strong support for the Buffalo Police Department and business owners. On Tuesday, Scanlon voted against overriding the mayor’s veto of a resolution to change the city’s budget timeline, even though he’d voted for the proposal initially.

Other politicians may be considering runs for City Hall

If he wanted a full term of his own, Scanlon would have to run again in 2025, at the end of Brown’s term. But other politicians may have their eye on Buffalo’s top office.

In a statement released minutes after the WROTB board’s announcement, State Senator Sean Ryan called Brown’s likely departure the quote “beginning of a new era for the City of Buffalo.” Ryan also noted that the city faces a fiscal crisis and housing shortage but said he was confident that “we can overcome all of these challenges and create a brighter future for the people of Buffalo.”

Ryan previously refused to confirm or deny the rumors that he has his eyes on City Hall. His campaign has registered a new fundraising committee for a state-level race, but that money could be transferred to a local committee too.

“I’m very happy representing the folks from Western New York and the 61st Senate District,” Ryan previously told WBFO in an interview. “I like what I’m doing, we have a lot of work to get done, and I’m concentrating on representing the people of the 61st Senate District.”

India Walton, who beat Brown in the 2021 Democratic primary but lost in the general election after Brown mounted a write-in campaign, has also come up as a potential mayoral candidate. Walton had previously said that she wouldn’t run for office again, but she said in a tweet late last month that she would consider running against Scanlon. She hasn’t said anything publicly about a potential campaign since, but she told Buffalonians to get involved in local politics in a video posted to X Thursday.

“It’s important that, if you care about this issue, that you go and get registered, you learn about all the candidates who are more than likely going to crowd the field in the next six months,” Walton said in the video. “And not only do you utilize your right to vote, but you get involved in some of these campaigns, knock on some doors, contribute to candidates that you believe in, and talk about the issues.”

Bryan Bollman takes control of the Common Council

Scanlon’s accession to the Mayor’s Office would leave him unable to fulfill the duties of Common Council president.

According to the city charter, the president pro tempore would effectively act as president. That’s currently Bryan Bollman, who represents the Lovejoy District.

If Scanlon declines to run for re-election, he’ll be able to continue serving as Common Council president if the rest of the council votes to grant him another two-year term.

If Scanlon ran and won a full term as mayor in 2025, the Common Council’s eight remaining members would then appoint a replacement, although that replacement would have to be a Democrat from the South District. The charter also requires the Common Council to advertise the open position for at least five days and solicit resumes from any interested candidates.