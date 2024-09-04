NY Republicans call for investigation after arrest of former Hochul aide. Assembly speaker says it's not needed

New York Republicans are demanding an independent investigation after a former aide to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul was arrested Tuesday and accused of acting as an agent for China.

Linda Sun worked under both the Hochul and Cuomo administrations. She is accused of using her position over the course of eight years to help Chinese officials obtain fraudulent work visas and influence the governor’s office.

Prosecutors say she secretly lobbied for the Chinese government, prevented meetings between state officials and representatives from Taiwan and attempted to influence state policy.

Federal prosecutors say in exchange, Sun and her husband received over $6 million in kickbacks and support for her husband’s business exporting seafood to China.

Shortly after Sun’s arrest, Republican elected officials in New York called for an independent investigation into the Hochul administration’s involvement.

“There was evidence that Linda Sun had expensive cars and several lavish homes – all on a government salary,” Republican Rep. Marc Molinaro, who represents parts of the Southern Tier, wrote in a statement. “If Governor Hochul didn’t know, she should have. This absolutely warrants an investigation."

“New York should be a beacon of freedom, a place where people flee from oppressive regimes, not a platform for spies to infiltrate our government and undermine our state and nation,” Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt said in a statement.

The fact that a spy for a hostile nation was embedded at the highest levels of state govt is an alarming security failure, jeopardizing both NY and the nation.



I have called for an immediate, bipartisan investigation to ensure accountabilty.https://t.co/OaM5aJgFIx — Rob Ortt (@SenatorOrtt) September 4, 2024

North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik weighed in Tuesday as well, blaming Hochul for the alleged misconduct.

“Failed Far Left Democrat Kathy Hochul allowed Communist Chinese spy Linda Sun unfettered access to the highest levels of New York State government,” Stefanik wrote in a statement.

Speaking with reporters in Vestal Wednesday, Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie pushed back, arguing that Hochul should be commended for alerting the authorities to the alleged misconduct.

“They handled it the right way. So I don't think there's a need for an investigation,” Heastie said. “This is just once again the same Republican playbook, let's try to find something and make a political issue out of it. The governor alerted the authorities. Her office was on top of things.”

Hochul told WNYC that her office fired Sun as soon as officials noticed misconduct.

“I’m furious and I’m outraged and absolutely shocked at how brazen her behavior was," Hochul said. "It was a betrayal of trust: the trust of government, the trust of the people."

Sun is facing a range of charges, including visa fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Her husband is charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and bank fraud. Both pleaded not guilty.