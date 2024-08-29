A little about myself

I spent the first decade of my career in public media at the BBC in London and Brussels, where I worked on the international desk leading teams in the field throughout Europe and the Middle East. In 2006 I relocated to Washington, D.C., where I oversaw the BBC’s 2008 election coverage and served as Executive Producer for Americana, a weekly politics and culture show. After a stint in Los Angeles as Managing Editor at APM’s Marketplace, I returned to Washington and joined NPR as, successively, Supervising Senior Editor of Weekend Edition, Executive Producer of Morning Edition, and Vice President of News Programming.

I am passionate about the role and responsibility of public media to inform, educate, and engage its audiences. Seeing the need to diversify how news is delivered, I pushed NPR to move into the digital age, creating and producing Up First, one of the earliest and still strongest daily news podcasts of its kind.

I’m now settling into my new home in Berne, New York, with my two dogs Lucy and Spots, and looking forward to exploring more of the Northeast. Coming to WAMC, with its strong staff, powerful programming, and dedicated listeners and members, is an incredible opportunity to use all my skills and experiences to continue to build, grow, and strengthen this amazing organization.