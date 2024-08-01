WNY native Judge Meredith Vacca makes history as first Asian American on region's federal bench

The region’s federal court confirmed a new judge Wednesday, and she’s a Western New Yorker.

Monroe County Judge Meredith Vacca was confirmed to the United States District Court for the Western New York Circuit, making her the first Asian American and woman of color to serve on the district’s bench.

The Rochester-area native is a graduate of the University at Buffalo’s School of Law and served as Assistant District Attorney in Monroe County for over a decade before taking on the role of Monroe County Judge in 2021 and then as Acting New York State Supreme Court Judge.

Vacca was put forward for the role by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who said her confirmation was a "historic moment" for Western New York.

"I'm proud to say Judge Vacca is a western new yorker through and through," Schumer said on the Senate floor before Vacca's confirmation. "Judge Vacca will bring great talent, experience and respect for the law to the Western District of New York."

District court judges handle civil and criminal cases and sit in one of 94 district or trial courts across the country.

Vacca's confirmation tips the balance of the district's active bench, making it 50% female. Vacca joins three other active judges for the Western District of New York - Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., and Chief U.S District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

Judges David G. Larimer, Charles J. Siragusa, Richard J. Arcara, William M. Skretny and Frank P. Geraci Jr. manage a reduced caseload as senior status judges and are therefore not considered active.