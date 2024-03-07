Saratoga Automobile Musuem introduces new exhibit that centers both man and machine

The Saratoga Automobile Museum’s newest exhibit is showcasing the history of a man and his machines.

Following its popular exhibit featuring the cars of James Bond, the Saratoga Automobile Museum was looking for another hit – and they found it in Ferrari.

Director Micheal Mann’s new film “Ferrari” focuses on Enzo Ferrari, the man behind the world-renowned machines and the tragic 1957 crash that ended the Mille Miglia road race.

Creative Director and Curator Brandon Salls says the new auto museum exhibit tells a more encompassing story.

“That was just about ’57. And I think that’s just where, I mean, when you’re just focusing on a small sliver of time, it just kind of starts and ends. There wasn’t this grand finale with the movie. So, here we’re kind of telling the story – his whole life. And honestly that’s kind of what I thought the movie was going to be a little more about,” said Salls.

While the exhibit opened at the beginning of February, it’s now fully complete – the last car rolled onto the show floor on February 26th – a 212 Ferrari Inter.

Before Ferrari fanatics and museum-goers can see the cars spanning from the 1950 Barchetta to the 2021 Superfast, they first encounter a timeline of Enzo Ferrari’s life.

“So really, the big, for us to hit on Enzo was really touching on his early life and his early career as a driver. And really that was kind of the center of what Ferrari created as a brand, they really created a fanatical brand with the Scuderia Ferrari, and just everything that went around the whole race team and efforts,” said Salls.

Turning the corner, a sea of signature red sprawls out across the museum floor – more than 10 iconic cars spanning six decades of automobile history.

Long before the exhibit’s opening, the museum’s board came up with a wish list of vehicles, most of which are obtained through dealers and collectors across the country. But even with those relationships, which landed legendary cars like a Michael Schumacher-driven Formula 1 model, there are some omissions.

“The first Ferrari, which doesn’t actually carry the Ferrari name. It was the Auto [Avio] Costruzioni. The Peterson has one in LA, unfortunately they were doing a Ferrari exhibit as well so it was being used. So, that was really the main one. A 275 was supposed to be here, which is just a very famous body design stylistically. That one was kind of a late scratch, let’s say if you will,” explained Salls.

Some of the Ferraris in the exhibit are connected to Enzo in spirit only; the Ferrari Daytona 365 GTB was the fastest production car in the world when it was introduced in 1968. The model on display, a striking, if out-of-character, deep blue track car, was driven by Brock Yates in the inaugural 1971 Cannonball Baker Sea-to-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash.

“And it was a real race where him and his buddies drove from New York City to California. And they were protesting the national speed limit of 55 miles an hour, because it was 75. So, Ralph Nader, who lowered the speed limit – it was a huge thing. So, it was kind of his way to say F-you to the man and try to do something. And that was Brock, you know, that was that was kind of his mentality. And so, this car raced from New York City to California in 36 hours,” said Salls.

That initial cross-country dash was only 35 hours and 54 minutes, to be exact.

On the surface the museum is all about cars. Under the hood, however, this exhibit is more about the historical impact of Enzo Ferrari’s passion for racing – which Salls says is the real reason the famous car brand exists at all.

“You don't need to know anything about cars. This is really a history museum, to be honest with you. You know what I mean? You're coming in, you're obviously looking at a car. It's something we all get in and drive every day. But the historic significance of these racecars in this gallery is unbelievable when it really comes down to it from what we've been able to pull together,” said Salls.

Visitors can see more than just fast, rare vehicles. The walls of the first-floor Ferrari sprawl are covered in artwork by locals. There’s a state-of-the-art racing simulator, plus a model car ready for family photo ops.

“You know, a little car for the kids to sit in. Actually, that’s an adult sized car, I have had to get the jaws of life, the shoulders are kind of a little tight, it’s tough to get them out of it,” said Salls.

Finding it hard to stay impartial, museum volunteer Doug McCabe says his favorite Ferrari on display is the silver 330 GTC.

“I think what is most elegant about this car is that crease line on the side that just is, it’s not a horizontal line. It follows the curvature of the body work. And it tapers off to the tail and ends up in a duck-billed end. Beautifully done, really elegant, the first Ferrari that you could truly hear the radio. Very refined, beautiful car,” said McCabe.

