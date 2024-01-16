Syracuse proposed to be flagship site of 4 statewide workforce training centers for tech jobs

Governor Kathy Hochul's state of the state lays out a plan to develop four new workforce development centers — with a flagship facility in Syracuse. The idea is to have a steady pipeline of skilled workers ready to fill jobs not only at Micron but other semiconductor and supply chain companies.

The One Network for Regional Advanced Manufacturing Partnerships or ON-RAMP is aimed at capitalizing on the rapid growth of the state's semiconductor industry.

Democratic State Senator John Mannion said that type of program will be a natural fit as central New York prepares for Micron.

"If we're going to really be the tech hub of the country like the governor wants, like local officials and elected leaders in central New York want, we have to be intentional about this and the state has to support it," Mannion said. "We have a lot of talent and hidden talent in central New York and in our workforce. And we want to make sure that every opportunity is there."

The work site facilities will be built along the Thruway corridor connecting Albany, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse. Recently, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse were designated a federal "Tech Hub."

Hochul's budget proposal for fiscal year 2025 allocates $200 million in new and existing capital and other resources to support ON-RAMP's launch.

"There's a reason why Micron decided to come here investing $100 billion, creating 50,000 jobs," Hochul said. "Because they know we're not afraid to seize these opportunities to establish New York's preeminence in the industries of the future. A trained, motivated workforce always sets us apart. It's what we're known for."

The workforce training hubs will have a focus on providing opportunities for disadvantaged populations who are often underrepresented in the tech sector.

Rob Simpson of CenterState CEO said the proposal has the potential to transform their workforce development efforts.

“CenterState CEO is excited for the opportunity to lead the planning and design of the ON-RAMP hub in Syracuse," Simpson said. "We are acutely aware that the time to invest in our advanced manufacturing workforce is now. CenterState CEO, with a multitude of regional partners, is currently addressing this through workforce development programming such as Surge Defense, Electrical Mechanical Technician and Surge Advanced Manufacturing. But these programs and others like it need to scale up to ensure New York keeps pace with expected industry growth, and that we do so equitably.

