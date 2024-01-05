Multiple injuries in tour bus rollover on I-87 in Lake George area

Multiple people were injured when a tour bus carrying passengers rolled over Friday on a highway in the southern Adirondacks, state police said.

The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. on the Adirondack Northway in the town of Lake George, according to New York State Police. A video aired by local news outlets showed a bus resting on its side on the shoulder of the roadway.

One passenger was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in critical condition, according to state police. Another 12 passengers were transported to Glens Falls Hospital with minor injuries, Ray Agnew, the hospital’s spokesperson said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said police and Department of Transportation workers were at the site performing rescue operations.

The southbound highway was closed between exits 23 and 22.

Police spokesperson Deanna Cohen said the scene was still being assessed and had no further details.

“I join the people of New York in praying for the well-being of all involved in this horrific incident and am deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders,” Hochul said in a prepared release.