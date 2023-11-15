2023 Holiday Specials

Thursday, Nov. 23 marks the start of our winter traditional specials. We’ll kick off the family fun at 9 a.m. with The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show “Turkey Confidential.” At 12 p.m. we’ll listen to our traditional airing of “Alice’s Restaurant,” followed by an interview with Arlo Guthrie at 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m. we’ll hear back-to-back episodes of “A New York Minute in History,” beginning with the story of bare-knuckle boxing in the Taconic Mountains; followed the story of the Fox sisters and their successful hoax on America.

At 6 p.m. Pat Bradley interviews the author of “Sworn to Silence,” Jim Tracy.

On Friday, Nov. 24 we’ll start the day with the BBC’s “World Book Club,” at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m. we’ll feast (and listen to) the “Great American Songbook.” And at 11 a.m. we’ll turn to the movies and hear festive orchestral themes from cinema's best film scores in “Reel Music.”

At 2 p.m. we’ll learn about an enclave of restaurants, bars and resorts that catered predominately to Latin American clientele near the Catskill Mountains, and about one family’s efforts to successfully integrate public schools in the late 19th century in “A New York Minute in History.”

At 6 p.m. Josh Landes will speak with Barry Meier, author of “Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic” on America’s opioid crisis.