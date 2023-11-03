Award-winning reporter Amanda Sperber urges students to "rethink foreign correspondence" at SUNY New Paltz

Amanda Sperber is this fall’s James H. Ottaway, Sr. visiting professor of journalism at SUNY New Paltz. Sperber is an award-winning foreign correspondent whose work has appeared in a range of publications, including Al Jazeera, the Atlantic, and NBC. Her extensive reporting on U.S. airstrikes in Somalia prompted the military to admit to its first civilian casualties since starting the strikes in 2007, and led to the implementation of a formal protocol for reporting civilian deaths.

At SUNY New Paltz, Sperber is pushing students to challenge their assumptions about international reporting, and imagine how they might change the industry. Sperber spoke with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King ahead of a public lecture on the subject.