Jim Jordan builds momentum ahead of a House Speaker vote

It’s been two weeks since the House of Representatives had a speaker. But that might change at noon today when the House goes to a vote.

Republicans have been meeting in an effort to unite around their new nominee: far-right Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, a Donald Trump ally. To win the speakership Jordan must round up 217 of the 221 House Republicans to back him in a floor vote.

We look at what it will take for Jordan to win the gavel, what his allyship with Trump means, and why funding to Ukraine might hang in the balance if he’s elected.

