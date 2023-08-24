Heastie defends Hochul’s handling of migrants: 'I think the governor is doing the best she can'

A Siena College poll released this week finds that more than half of respondents disapprove of New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s handling of an influx of migrants coming to New York City, though not everyone is placing the blame on the governor.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said he’s giving Hochul some leeway over her handling of the ongoing migrant situation.

"I just think, in the midst of a crisis, I think the governor is doing the best she can. I think the mayor, Mayor Adams, is doing the best he can,” Heastie told reporters in Binghamton Wednesday.

According to the poll , 51 percent of 803 respondents indicated they either strongly or somewhat disapprove of the governor’s response to the influx of migrants. The poll has an error of 4.4 percent.

Heastie instead blames Republican governors for sending the migrants to New York and Republicans in Congress for allegedly holding up funding that he thinks could help.

"I think the Republican House is going to stay just where they are so they can use it as an issue,” Heastie said.

Heastie also said he’s “reserving judgment” on Attorney General Tish James’ investigation of DocGo. The company is being contracted by New York City to help relocate migrants and is facing allegations it threatened and deceived some of them.