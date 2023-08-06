Sunday Puzzle: Batter Up!

On-air challenge: Anagram each of my words into a word or phrase from baseball.

Example: PETAL --> PLATE (i.e., home plate)

1. IDLES

2. LEAST

3. MUNDO

4. WORTH

5. KITERS

6. IMPURE

7. LUPINE

8. CONKED (2 wds.)

9. FLOPPY (2 wds.)

10. INFIDEL

11. ADMIRES

12. GURGLES



Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Jim Vespe, of Mamaroneck, N.Y. Name a well-known U.S. city in nine letters. Change the third and fifth letters to get the name of a beverage. What was it?

Challenge answer: Pensacola (Fla.) --> Pepsi-Cola

Winner: Paula Cerrone of Hershey, PA.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Michael Schwartz, of Florence, Ore. Name something found on a map of England. Two words. The last two letters of the first word are the same as the first two letters of the last. If you go to England, you can't see this place. You can see it only on a map. What is it?

