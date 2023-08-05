'Wait Wait' for August 5th, 2023: With Not My Job guest Maggie Smith

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Maggie Smith and panelists Shane O'Neil, Emmy Blotnick and Adam Burke. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

One More Notch on the Indictment Punch Card; Unfriendly Fire From Fans; A Fun Way To Give Bad News

Panel Questions

The Hottest and Shortest Workout Trend

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about disorder in the courtroom, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask poet Maggie Smith about other Maggie Smiths

Since her poem "Good Bones" went viral, Maggie Smith has become one of the world's most beloved poets. She tells her life story in her new memoir You Could Make This Place Beautiful.

Panel Questions

The Dream Sarcophagus; Zoo Confusion; How To Lose Your Real Estate License

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Meat and Potatoes Ride; Doctor's Say Let It All Hang Out; Ancient Bait

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, if the trend continues, what will be thrown at us during our next show?

