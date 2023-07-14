Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommended listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
Truth and laughs run deep in new mockumentary 'Theater Camp'
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.