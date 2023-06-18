© 2023
Audio Postcard: Syracuse's first cannabis dispensary's grand opening

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published June 18, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT
Tahlil McGough, Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs at New York State Office of Cannabis Management, holds his purchase at FlynnStoned Cannabis Company.
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
Tahlil McGough, Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs at New York State Office of Cannabis Management, holds his purchase at FlynnStoned Cannabis Company.

The largest state-licensed cannabis dispensary is officially open in downtown Syracuse. WRVO's Ava Pukatch sends us an audio postcard from the grand opening of FlynnStoned Cannabis Company.

AP - Flynnstoned Postcard.mp3

People wait in the pouring rain to be some of the first customers of FlynnStoned Cannabis Company on June 16, 2023.
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
People wait in the pouring rain to be some of the first customers of FlynnStoned Cannabis Company on June 16, 2023.
FlynnStoned Cannabis Company owner Mike Flynn acknowledges the crowd shortly before his dispensary opens in Armory Square.
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
FlynnStoned Cannabis Company owner Mike Flynn acknowledges the crowd shortly before his dispensary opens in Armory Square.

Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
