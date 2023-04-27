The News Roundup - International

Supply shortages are impacting the citizens of Sudan as the fighting in its capital Khartoum continues, despite the agreement of a three-day truce. Thousands of people are fleeing as foreign governments are working to get visitors and diplomats out of the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since his country was invaded by Russia. However, during the phone call, Chinese officials reportedly never spoke the words “Russia” or “war.”

President Joe Biden met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol this week. The U.S. agreed to send nuclear submarines to Korean waters in an attempt to deter North Korean aggression. In exchange, South Korea agreed not develop its own nuclear weapons.

