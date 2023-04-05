1A Remaking America: Safeguarding free and fair elections ahead of 2024

While campaigning for the position of Alabama Secretary of State, Republican Wes Allen promised that if elected, he’d remove his state from a once-obscure partnership known as the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). On his first day in office, he delivered on that promise.

Alabama followed Louisiana in leaving ERIC. And in the months since, a number of other Republican-led states have done the same, including West Virginia, Florida, Missouri, Ohio, and Iowa.

The recent decision by several Republican-led states to withdraw from a multistate coalition dedicated to cleaning and updating voter rolls shows how allegations of a tilted election playing field can still roil at least some voters. It’s clear that baseless allegations about the mechanics of elections are still circulating, and they’re powerful enough to shape events — and keep affecting our elections.

A bevy of other partisan-led efforts, including court cases and state-level legislation, are shifting election policy ahead of 2024.

In the midst of heightened scrutiny, how do states continue to ensure free and fair elections?

