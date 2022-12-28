Wegmans recalling some baby kale, spinach and microgreens for possible salmonella

Wegmans has issued a voluntary recall on its products containing micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

That’s an organism that can cause fever, diarrhea, vomiting and other gastrointestinal problems in healthy people and can also cause more serious infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Wegmans says it is voluntarily recalling the products because of some of the soil they were grown in, supplied to Wegmans Organic Farm by bio365 of Ithaca, tested positive for salmonella by the supplier.

Wegmans statement says that this is being done out of an abundance of caution, and no illnesses have been associated with this recall.

Wegmans is placing automated phone calls to alert customers who bought these products using their Shoppers Club card.

Customers should return the products to the service desk for a full refund.

There is more information about the recall on both the Wegmans website and the Food and Drug Administration website.

